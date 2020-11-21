Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given New $144.00 Price Target at Barclays

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $112.00 to $144.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Gordon Haskett lowered Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.06.

WSM stock opened at $107.71 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $280,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,710.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $3,637,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,504,338.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 253.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

