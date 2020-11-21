Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Increased to $117.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.06.

NYSE WSM opened at $107.71 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.66 and a 200-day moving average of $87.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $280,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,710.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $3,637,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,504,338.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 37,112 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 561.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 233,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,171,000 after purchasing an additional 116,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

