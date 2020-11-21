Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WSM. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.06.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $107.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $280,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,710.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $3,637,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,504,338.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 37,112 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 561.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 233,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,171,000 after purchasing an additional 116,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

