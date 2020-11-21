Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Loop Capital

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price objective hoisted by Loop Capital from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett lowered Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.06.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $107.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $114.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $3,637,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,504,338.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $280,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,710.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,867,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $645,175,000 after acquiring an additional 325,025 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,808,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,631,000 after purchasing an additional 113,724 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10,093.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,310,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 574.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,034,000 after purchasing an additional 697,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

