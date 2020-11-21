WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Trading Up 12.3%

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)’s share price was up 12.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.65. Approximately 4,361,665 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,956,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WIMI shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

Get WiMi Hologram Cloud alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI)

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in two segments, Augmented Reality, and AR Entertainment. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.