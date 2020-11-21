WiseTech Global Limited (WTC.AX) (ASX:WTC) Insider Richard White Sells 147,454 Shares

WiseTech Global Limited (WTC.AX) (ASX:WTC) insider Richard White sold 147,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$31.41 ($22.44), for a total value of A$4,631,530.14 ($3,308,235.81).

Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 11th, Richard White sold 143,235 shares of WiseTech Global Limited (WTC.AX) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$32.06 ($22.90), for a total value of A$4,592,114.10 ($3,280,081.50).

On Wednesday, November 4th, Richard White sold 170,823 shares of WiseTech Global Limited (WTC.AX) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$29.27 ($20.91), for a total value of A$4,999,989.21 ($3,571,420.86).

On Wednesday, October 28th, Richard White sold 157,334 shares of WiseTech Global Limited (WTC.AX) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$29.18 ($20.84), for a total value of A$4,591,006.12 ($3,279,290.09).

On Wednesday, October 21st, Richard White sold 161,528 shares of WiseTech Global Limited (WTC.AX) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$28.43 ($20.31), for a total value of A$4,592,241.04 ($3,280,172.17).

On Wednesday, October 14th, Richard White sold 182,922 shares of WiseTech Global Limited (WTC.AX) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$27.33 ($19.52), for a total value of A$4,999,258.26 ($3,570,898.76).

On Wednesday, October 7th, Richard White sold 190,999 shares of WiseTech Global Limited (WTC.AX) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$26.18 ($18.70), for a total value of A$5,000,353.82 ($3,571,681.30).

On Wednesday, September 30th, Richard White sold 191,503 shares of WiseTech Global Limited (WTC.AX) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$26.11 ($18.65), for a total value of A$5,000,143.33 ($3,571,530.95).

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Richard White sold 171,681 shares of WiseTech Global Limited (WTC.AX) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$26.75 ($19.11), for a total value of A$4,592,466.75 ($3,280,333.39).

On Wednesday, September 16th, Richard White sold 165,094 shares of WiseTech Global Limited (WTC.AX) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$27.81 ($19.86), for a total value of A$4,591,264.14 ($3,279,474.39).

On Wednesday, September 9th, Richard White sold 163,145 shares of WiseTech Global Limited (WTC.AX) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$28.15 ($20.11), for a total value of A$4,592,531.75 ($3,280,379.82).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$19.73.

WiseTech Global Limited (WTC.AX) Company Profile

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics industry in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.

