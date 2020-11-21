Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Stake Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.37% of Wix.com worth $51,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wix.com by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $486,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WIX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wix.com from $222.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wix.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.41.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $256.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $267.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.07. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $319.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -99.48 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.