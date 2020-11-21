Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Truist

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Woodward from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Woodward from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $108.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Woodward has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $129.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

In other Woodward news, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $962,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,299.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $780,037.50. Insiders have sold 174,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,172,037 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,613,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,338,000 after buying an additional 50,230 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter worth about $78,079,000. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 4.6% in the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 867,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,541,000 after buying an additional 38,459 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 17.8% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,299,000 after purchasing an additional 90,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Woodward by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

