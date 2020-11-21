Workday Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 46,881 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 390% compared to the average volume of 9,567 call options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.59.

WDAY stock opened at $209.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Workday has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $248.75. The firm has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.98 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.50.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $36,291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.76, for a total value of $1,169,628.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 364,183 shares of company stock worth $82,989,001. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,700,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,004,869,000 after buying an additional 430,636 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Workday by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,354,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $936,839,000 after purchasing an additional 103,396 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $808,229,000 after purchasing an additional 27,237 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Workday by 293.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,979,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Workday by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,523,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,765,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

