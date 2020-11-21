Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) vs. Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Head-To-Head Survey

Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) and Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Worksport alerts:

This table compares Worksport and Dongfeng Motor Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worksport N/A N/A -97.46% Dongfeng Motor Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Dongfeng Motor Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Worksport shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Worksport has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dongfeng Motor Group has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Worksport and Dongfeng Motor Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worksport $1.93 million 4.47 -$410,000.00 N/A N/A Dongfeng Motor Group $18.50 billion 0.52 $2.08 billion N/A N/A

Dongfeng Motor Group has higher revenue and earnings than Worksport.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Worksport and Dongfeng Motor Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worksport 0 0 0 0 N/A Dongfeng Motor Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Summary

Dongfeng Motor Group beats Worksport on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Worksport Company Profile

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs, manufactures, and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers Worksport Tri Fold, a soft folding tonneau cover; Worksport Smart Fold, a rear smart latch system; Worksport Quad-Fold, a vinyl wrapped tonneau cover to fold in four sections; and Worksport Forte GEN2 tonneau covers. It markets and sells its products through wholesalers, third-party online retailers, distributors, and dealer networks. The company was formerly known as Franchise Holdings International, Inc. and changed its name to Worksport Ltd. in August 2020. Worksport Ltd. is based in Vaughan, Canada.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles. The company also engages in the manufacture and sale of vehicle manufacturing equipment and other automobile related products; and provision of financial services. In addition, it markets and sells automobiles; and offers energy vehicles and key assemblies. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Worksport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worksport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.