Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Short Interest Update

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,440,400 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the October 15th total of 6,470,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 797,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wynn Macau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wynn Macau from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Wynn Macau from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

Wynn Macau stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73. Wynn Macau has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.62.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.