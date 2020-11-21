XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Director W Thorpe Mckenzie Sells 375,000 Shares

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Director W Thorpe Mckenzie sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $6,862,500.00.

XBiotech stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $509.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.77. XBiotech Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $26.40.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded XBiotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XBIT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in XBiotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in XBiotech by 568.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in XBiotech by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in XBiotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. Its product candidates include 514G3, an anti-infective antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Staphylococcus Aureus infections; and other anti-infectious disease antibodies, which are in pre-clinical development to treat Clostridium Difficile, influenza, Ebola, and Herpes Varicella Zoster (Chickenpox).

