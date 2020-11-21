Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) PT Raised to $82.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.31 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

