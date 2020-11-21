Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,195,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,530,572,000 after acquiring an additional 958,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,174,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,218,000 after acquiring an additional 21,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,976,000 after acquiring an additional 281,057 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after acquiring an additional 189,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,497,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,601,000 after acquiring an additional 240,978 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $94.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 67.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.11. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $99.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.53.

In related news, SVP David Flinton sold 33,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,872,865.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 8,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $741,778.70. Insiders have sold 50,796 shares of company stock worth $4,398,786 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

