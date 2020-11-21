Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $439.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.33 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AUY. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.72.

AUY opened at $5.32 on Thursday. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $7.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 53.85%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 18.2% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 15.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 22.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

