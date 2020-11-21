Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) in a report on Friday, October 30th.

YRI opened at C$6.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion and a PE ratio of 57.36. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.11 and a 1 year high of C$9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO)’s payout ratio is 45.97%.

In other news, Director Alexander John Davidson sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.08, for a total transaction of C$61,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$85,648. Also, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.36, for a total value of C$100,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$704,137.72.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

