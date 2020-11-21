Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading 18.9% Higher

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s share price traded up 18.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.41 and last traded at $29.91. 1,779,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 412% from the average session volume of 347,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Youdao from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a PE ratio of -26.45.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($7.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.70) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Youdao by 408.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Youdao during the second quarter valued at $17,265,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Youdao during the second quarter valued at $1,907,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in Youdao during the second quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Youdao during the second quarter valued at $72,000. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

