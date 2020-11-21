Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to Announce $2.11 EPS

Analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.35. Lincoln National reported earnings of $2.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln National.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($2.75). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 4.28%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 187.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 198.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.16. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $61.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln National (LNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.