Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to Announce $2.11 EPS

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

Analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.35. Lincoln National reported earnings of $2.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($2.75). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 4.28%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 187.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 198.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.16. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $61.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln National (LNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.