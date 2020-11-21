Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Ocular Therapeutix reported earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 1,416.43% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OCUL shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 633.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 447.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at $79,000. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.71.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

