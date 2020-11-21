Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Park-Ohio reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.49. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.40%.

PKOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1,861.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 577.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 204.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 29.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 7.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKOH opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $331.55 million, a P/E ratio of 82.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.89. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $36.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.37%.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

