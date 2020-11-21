Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to announce $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.75. Sensata Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $788.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ST. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Shares of ST stock opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.83.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Stephen M. Zide sold 6,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $257,682.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $2,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,932 shares of company stock valued at $5,544,146 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 14.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,292,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $606,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,500 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,032,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $173,949,000 after purchasing an additional 52,615 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,626,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,437,000 after purchasing an additional 205,362 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,098,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,662,000 after purchasing an additional 202,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 19.0% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,304,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,801,000 after purchasing an additional 367,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

