Zacks: Analysts Expect Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.77 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.17.

Shares of NYSE LNT opened at $52.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNT. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 956.9% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,304,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,031,000 after buying an additional 2,086,510 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 1,498.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,626,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,016,000 after buying an additional 1,524,469 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $31,833,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,922,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 332.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 538,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,807,000 after buying an additional 413,783 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

