Zacks: Analysts Expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is $0.80. Burlington Stores reported earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($1.86). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $8.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.54.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total transaction of $1,890,983.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,560.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

BURL stock opened at $232.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $250.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.75.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

