Zacks: Brokerages Expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to Post $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.98. AMETEK posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $350,250.00. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $1,675,456.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,067,550.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,291 shares of company stock worth $3,537,886. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in AMETEK by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $117.42 on Wednesday. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $120.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.02 and its 200 day moving average is $96.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

