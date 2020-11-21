Zacks: Brokerages Expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to Post $0.73 EPS

Analysts expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to announce $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Armstrong World Industries posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The company had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on AWI. Evercore ISI cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $77.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $111.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -49.39 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.57%.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 6,400 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,440.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 632.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 201.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

See Also: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Armstrong World Industries (AWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.