Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.27 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

Equities analysts expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to report earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.73) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.96). Cedar Fair reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3,342.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year earnings of ($10.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.52) to ($10.31). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($1.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.08 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 18.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,978,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 14.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $56.70. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.00.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.