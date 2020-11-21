Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to report earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.73) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.96). Cedar Fair reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3,342.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year earnings of ($10.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.52) to ($10.31). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($1.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.08 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 18.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,978,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 14.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $56.70. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.00.

Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

