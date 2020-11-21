Zacks: Brokerages Expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.05. Watts Water Technologies also posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $383.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.25 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on WTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $116.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $119.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

In related news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $114,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $440,633.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Munish Nanda sold 8,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total transaction of $937,361.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,966.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,193 shares of company stock worth $8,787,741 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth $55,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

