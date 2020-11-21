Zacks: Brokerages Expect XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) to post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for XP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.19. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XP will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover XP.

Get XP alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on XP. Citigroup began coverage on XP in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of XP opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. XP has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $52.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XP. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in XP by 18,065.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,816,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,571 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in XP by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,145 shares during the last quarter. General Atlantic LLC raised its position in XP by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. General Atlantic LLC now owns 62,343,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,046,000 after purchasing an additional 681,221 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of XP during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,344,000. Finally, Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its position in shares of XP by 5,363.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 514,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,433,000 after acquiring an additional 504,700 shares during the last quarter.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XP (XP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.