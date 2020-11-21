Zacks Investment Research Comments on Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.33).

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 25.32%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

NASDAQ OPNT opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.99. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $15.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPNT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares during the period. 19.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

