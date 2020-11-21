Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALRN. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of ALRN stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRN. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

