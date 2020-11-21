Zacks Investment Research Lowers NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative product candidates targeting the treatment or prevention of a wide range of infections in hospital and non-hospital environments. NovaBay has discovered and is developing a class of antimicrobial compounds, which it has named Aganocide compounds, which are based upon small molecules that are generated by white blood cells that defend the body against invading pathogens. NovaBay believes that Aganocide compounds could form a platform on which to create a variety of products to address differing needs in the treatment and prevention of bacterial and viral infections, including Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus. “

NYSEAMERICAN NBY opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.94.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) by 649.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,330 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market.

