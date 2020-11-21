Zacks Investment Research Lowers Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) to Sell

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PGRE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.11.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -46.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45.

In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $193,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 131,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,985.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Group by 448.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Paramount Group by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

