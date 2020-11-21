Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Hits New 1-Year High at $363.59

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $363.59 and last traded at $359.23, with a volume of 22173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $337.58.

Several brokerages have commented on ZBRA. Stephens began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.33.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $304.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total transaction of $446,497.20. Also, SVP Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.10, for a total transaction of $1,083,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,025,238.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,473,398 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.