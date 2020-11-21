ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Stock Holdings Lifted by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of ZIOPHARM Oncology worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZIOP. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.28. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $5.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

