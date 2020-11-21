ZoomAway Travel Inc. (ZMA.V) (CVE:ZMA) Stock Price Down 16.7%

ZoomAway Travel Inc. (ZMA.V) (CVE:ZMA) dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 668,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 423,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and a PE ratio of -2.14.

About ZoomAway Travel Inc. (ZMA.V) (CVE:ZMA)

ZoomAway Travel Inc, an online travel company, provides business and leisure travelers with tools and information to research, plan, book, and experience travel and destination services. It offers travel and non-travel advertisers access to a potential source of incremental traffic and transactions through its various media and advertising offerings on its transaction-based websites.

