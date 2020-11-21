zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) Given a €169.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) target price on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €142.25 ($167.35).

ETR:ZO1 opened at €166.40 ($195.76) on Wednesday. zooplus AG has a one year low of €65.10 ($76.59) and a one year high of €168.00 ($197.65). The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 425.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €148.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €145.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.82, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

zooplus AG (ZO1.F) Company Profile

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

