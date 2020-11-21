ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 165.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $458,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 54.7% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZTO. HSBC lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BOCOM International began coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.04. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.31. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

