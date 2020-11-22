$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Bloomin’ Brands posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 84.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.19.

Shares of BLMN opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.91. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth about $25,196,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3,082.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 987,624 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth about $11,331,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,333,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,635,000 after purchasing an additional 560,545 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 606,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 433,790 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.