-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) will report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Avenue Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avenue Therapeutics.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04.

ATXI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

NASDAQ:ATXI opened at $3.36 on Thursday. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $12.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $56.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 270.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 9.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 42.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 43,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 23,577 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

