$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.19 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRSR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen started coverage on Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Corsair Gaming in a report on Sunday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

In other Corsair Gaming news, Director Anup Bagaria sold 1,135,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $19,301,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $40.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.10. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $40.90.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

