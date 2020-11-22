$0.60 EPS Expected for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to post $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.64. Novo Nordisk A/S posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Novo Nordisk A/S.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%.

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NYSE NVO opened at $67.59 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $73.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.6% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 40.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after buying an additional 38,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

