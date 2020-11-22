$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.87. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

CHRW opened at $92.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.83.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $49,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.