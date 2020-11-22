10,202 Shares in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $43.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,096.02 and a beta of 2.17. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $49.84.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.51 million. SailPoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $564,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $170,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,420.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,899 shares of company stock worth $3,424,502. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.