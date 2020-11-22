11,120 Shares in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 361.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $64,082.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,925,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $30,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,185.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,437 shares of company stock worth $2,809,582 over the last three months. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GNMK opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.37 million, a P/E ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 3.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $20.88.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GNMK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

GenMark Diagnostics Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.