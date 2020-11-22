13,778 Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,778 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,368 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 52.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,476 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 174,570 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $33.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $35.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.51.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LPX shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Stephens cut Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

