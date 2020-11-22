14,962 Shares in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNRL. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 6,351.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Chairman Ben M. Brigham acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 5,457,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $44,098,781.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNRL opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.97 million, a P/E ratio of -555.00 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $21.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 98.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MNRL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.18.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

