19,230 Shares in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGNA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in TEGNA by 57,351.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,021,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,801,000 after buying an additional 4,014,631 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in TEGNA by 13.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,338,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,890,000 after buying an additional 1,008,595 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TEGNA by 324.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after buying an additional 926,402 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in TEGNA by 99.4% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 890,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after buying an additional 444,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in TEGNA by 816.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 439,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 391,711 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

Shares of TGNA opened at $14.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $738.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.97 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

