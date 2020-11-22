19,789 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,789 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.3% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 13,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 18,636 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.3% in the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.08 and a beta of 2.23.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

