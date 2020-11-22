2,233 Shares in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $226.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 1.85. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $240.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.39.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.10% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1053.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MRTX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $143.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $152.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.73.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 295,436 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $61,028,214.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $80,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

