2,750 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.09.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $112.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $127.50.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $5,782,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,396,828.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,618,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 269,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,613,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,275 shares of company stock valued at $15,649,760 over the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

